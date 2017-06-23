Osage County Drowning Victim Identified

A man who drowned in Skiatook Lake was identified Friday evening.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the body of 22-year-old Anthony Scarpati was recovered from Skiatook Lake near the Twin Points swimming area.

They said Scarpati was swimming with friends around 3:00 p.m. when he swam to a marker. When returning to shore, Scarpati went under for an unknown reason and didn’t resurface.

His body was recovered around 4:15 p.m. in about six-and-a-half feet of water about 20 yards from the shoreline.