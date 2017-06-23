Crash Closes Northwest Corner Of IDL - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Crash Closes Northwest Corner Of IDL

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A crash closed the northwest corner of the IDL Friday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the I-244 westbound ramp to I-244 south was completely closed due to the crash.

Tulsa Police diverted traffic from I-244 west at 1st Street onto Highway 75 or city streets.

It’s unknown how many were involved in the crash, but at least two were transported with minor injuries.

