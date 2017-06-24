Beautiful Saturday Weather For Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Beautiful Saturday Weather For Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

We’re getting another welcome break from the summer “muggies” and heat as we gear up for a beautiful Saturday!

A few isolated brief showers are possible through the morning hours, so don’t be shocked if you end up with a few raindrops on the windshield. These should not amount to much though, and much of Green Country will end up staying dry today with heavier rains staying south of our viewing area.

WARN Interactive Radar

Cloudier skies this morning will give way to a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon hours. We’ll enjoy below normal temperatures today with highs in the low to mid 80s and a light northeast breeze. Humidity levels will also be much lower than the past few days, meaning it will feel much less muggy and much more enjoyable to be outside!

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

That drier air settling over Green Country should lead to another comfortably cool night, with lows back in the low 60s early Sunday morning and perhaps some upper 50s north of Tulsa! We’ll get another run of beautiful weather Sunday with another mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid 80s, and comfortable humidity levels.

Another weak front will bring at least a slight chance for isolated showers or storms late Sunday into early Monday, and help reinforce the pleasant temperatures into early next week. Additional slight chances for isolated showers will hang around off-and-on into next week, though chances for any one day look fairly low at this point.

Weather Alerts

The typical summertime heat and humidity will begin to build once again by the middle of next week as strong south winds return by Wednesday. This will bring our lows back into the 70s and highs back into the low 90s as we reach Thursday and Friday.

The weather pattern does appear to turn more unsettled by the end of next week as another front and an upper-level disturbance could bring a better chance of heavy storms into next weekend. Many parts of eastern Oklahoma are starting to dry out quickly, so we could certainly use a good drink of water by then!

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.