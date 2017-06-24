Beautiful Saturday Weather For Eastern Oklahoma

We’re getting another welcome break from the summer “muggies” and heat as we gear up for a beautiful Saturday!

A few isolated brief showers are possible through the morning hours, so don’t be shocked if you end up with a few raindrops on the windshield. These should not amount to much though, and much of Green Country will end up staying dry today with heavier rains staying south of our viewing area.

Cloudier skies this morning will give way to a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon hours. We’ll enjoy below normal temperatures today with highs in the low to mid 80s and a light northeast breeze. Humidity levels will also be much lower than the past few days, meaning it will feel much less muggy and much more enjoyable to be outside!

That drier air settling over Green Country should lead to another comfortably cool night, with lows back in the low 60s early Sunday morning and perhaps some upper 50s north of Tulsa! We’ll get another run of beautiful weather Sunday with another mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid 80s, and comfortable humidity levels.

Another weak front will bring at least a slight chance for isolated showers or storms late Sunday into early Monday, and help reinforce the pleasant temperatures into early next week. Additional slight chances for isolated showers will hang around off-and-on into next week, though chances for any one day look fairly low at this point.

The typical summertime heat and humidity will begin to build once again by the middle of next week as strong south winds return by Wednesday. This will bring our lows back into the 70s and highs back into the low 90s as we reach Thursday and Friday.

The weather pattern does appear to turn more unsettled by the end of next week as another front and an upper-level disturbance could bring a better chance of heavy storms into next weekend. Many parts of eastern Oklahoma are starting to dry out quickly, so we could certainly use a good drink of water by then!