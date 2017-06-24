Man Arrested In Cleveland Drug Bust

Police serving a search warrant at a Cleveland apartment complex Friday evening recovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia as well as arrested a local resident.

The police department says 27-year-old Jason Rowland was booked into the Pawnee County jail on complaints including drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are kept and sold.

The search and arrest happened at the Harbor View Apartments in the 100 block of East Cedar Creek Drive.