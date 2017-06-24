Tulsa Police Investigating Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting

Tulsa police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near 4th and Garnett.

A man, 30, has been pronounced dead; his name has not yet been released.

Officer Jeanne MacKenzie says the incident started as a traffic stop around 8 p.m., but the suspect fled the vehicle, pulled out his firearm and police shot him. She also says OHP was part of the stop but it was TPD that fired the shots.

Police say there were three others in the vehicle at the time of the stop.

Officer MacKenzie says those three are considered witnesses at this time have been transported from the scene to give statements.

The man was shot and killed on an elderly woman's front porch when he attempted to kick in her door.

A neighbor told News On 6 that he approached police at the scene to ask what was going on. He says they told him that one person was shot and killed. He also says officers told him they had been tracking a stolen car from Missouri.