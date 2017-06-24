Tulsa Police Investigating Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police Investigating Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting

Posted: Updated:
By: Porsha Richardson, NewsOn6.com
Connect
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near 4th and Garnett. 

A man, 30,  has been pronounced dead; his name has not yet been released. 

Officer Jeanne MacKenzie says the incident started as a traffic stop around 8 p.m., but the suspect fled the vehicle, pulled out his firearm and police shot him. She also says OHP was part of the stop but it was TPD that fired the shots.  

Police say there were three others in the vehicle at the time of the stop. 

Officer MacKenzie says those three are considered witnesses at this time have been transported from the scene to give statements.

The man was shot and killed on an elderly woman's front porch when he attempted to kick in her door. 

A neighbor told News On 6 that he approached police at the scene to ask what was going on. He says they told him that one person was shot and killed. He also says officers told him they had been tracking a stolen car from Missouri. 

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.