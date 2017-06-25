Mild Sunday In Green Country Followed By Warm Up This Week

We are watching showers moving across Kansas right now that could potentially make it into counties along the Oklahoma-Kansas state line today. This shower activity is weaken as it drops to the southeast, but we’ll have to keep a stray shower or two in the forecast for areas north and northwest of Tulsa.

Rain in northwestern Oklahoma should stay west of I-35 and fall apart through the morning hours.

Overall though, we're looking at a nice Sunday ahead with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. We’ll be in the upper 70s by lunch time. With light east winds, it would be a good day to have lunch outside. This afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s once again. Clouds will increase by late afternoon and into the evening today.

Showers will move into Green Country this evening & tonight, but it’s only a 10 percent chance in most locations. If you’re north of Tulsa, you have higher chances.

More clouds for tomorrow morning will lead to a mild morning with lows in the mid 60s. Clouds will be generally thinning out during the day tomorrow and we should be mostly in the sunny tomorrow afternoon. Winds will be out of the south and highs in the mid 80s.

Another round of showers possible Monday night into Tuesday. We’ll start to see a slow warming trending with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s Tuesday afternoon. I did add a 10 percent chance for storms to bubble up Tuesday afternoon in a few locations.

These will be typical summer-like thunderstorms that bubble up and then disappear in the evening after loss of daytime heating. The upper-air flow becomes more unsettled by the end of our work. We will start to feel the moisture increasing and dew points rising again. Heat index values will return to the upper 90s close to 100 for Thursday. This will be ahead of a stronger storm system, expected to move in for next weekend. Rain and storms are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.

As we get more data, there’s the possibility that those chances will increase.