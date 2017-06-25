Man, Juvenile Male Wounded In Tulsa Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man, Juvenile Male Wounded In Tulsa Shooting

Police interviewed witnesses at 50th Street North and Xanthus.
Police also gathered information near 46th Street North and Lewis.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are investigating after two people were shot near 46th Street North and Lewis around 4:45 Sunday, June 25, 2017. Authorities said two men were hospitalized with non-threatening injuries. One of the wounded is a juvenile.

Police have not made any arrests in the shootings.

They interviewed possible witnesses a couple of blocks away at 50th Street North and Xanthus. It's early in the investigation, and one officer said she has heard four different stories from four different people.

I asked police if this was an accidental shooting, and they said no. 

