Man Hospitalized With Burn Injuries In Turley Pickup Fire

Posted: Updated:
By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
TURLEY, Oklahoma -

A man was taken to the hospital with burn injuries after a pickup fire in Turley on Sunday, June 25. Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Turley firefighters reported the fire-damaged white pickup at 71st Street North and Peoria around 5:30 a.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.

The truck was parked in front of a salvage yard, and News On 6 was told a private party took the injured man to the hospital. Sergeant Judy Pounds, TCSO, said he has burns to about 15 percent of his body and is being treated at a burn unit.

We don't know his condition but were told he is about 40.

The pickup didn't appear to be wrecked, and most of the fire damage is in the bed. Authorities said they don't know if the fire was accidental or intentionally set.

The fire marshal is investigating, and TCSO said they are interviewing the person who took the man to the hospital and a second person as well.

