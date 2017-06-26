Ponca City Woman Killed In Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a deadly crash that happened Sunday afternoon in Osage County.

Troopers said the single-vehicle wreck happened before 3 p.m. on June 25 on county road US 60 west of Bartlesville when the SUV, driven by 34-year-old Holly Redmond, left the road and rolled several times.

Redmond, of Ponca City, was thrown from the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

A passenger in the vehicle, 36-year-old Kyle Lindsey, also of Ponca City, was taken by air ambulance to a Tulsa hospital where his condition is listed as critical, according to the OHP collision report.

Redmond's vehicle departed the road to the right, she overcorrected to the left and crossed the centerline before driving off the left side of the road, troopers said.

Redmond overcorrected a final time to the right before going into a broad slide and then rolling the vehicle an unknown number of times before coming to a stop on its wheels in a ditch south of the road.

According to the trooper's report, Redmond was not wearing a seatbelt. Lindsey was wearing a seatbelt.