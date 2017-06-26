Tulsa Gas Prices Drop In Time For Holiday Travel

Drivers continue to reap the benefits of low oil prices and low demand for fuel, just in time for Fourth of July travel.

Gas prices at most stations in Tulsa Monday morning stood around $1.79 a gallon. The statewide average of gas is about $1.99 per gallon, which is 12 cents cheaper than it was one year ago, according to AAA.

Check state and national gas prices on AAA's website.

Oil prices are back up from where they were Friday, trading at $43.17 a barrel this morning.

AAA predicts gas prices won't fall much further this summer and will likely go up as the low prices encourage more people to get out on the road.

AAA predicts more than 44-million people will be traveling 50 miles or more from home this Independence Day, setting a new record as the most traveled July 4th holiday weekend ever.

AAA defines the Independence Day holiday travel period as June 30 to July 4.