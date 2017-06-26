15-Year-Old Boy May Face Prison Time After Multiple Felonies - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

15-Year-Old Boy May Face Prison Time After Multiple Felonies

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A 15-year-old boy is in court, yet again. He's now 15 and the District Attorney wants him to go to prison, but a judge refused. 

When Jacqueline Beans got arrested for armed robbery in November, prosecutors say it was his fourth one and he's 15 years old. They say he's been given chance, after chance, after chance and now it's time for him to go to big boy prison.

Police say Beans pointed a gun at a woman working at QuikTrip last fall. Records show he and his friend wanted money for marijuana, so they decided to rob to get it. Officers say they caught him in a stolen car after he ran. 

Beans says he's a member of the Hoover Crips and dropped out of school in the seventh grade after being kicked out more time than he can count for fighting, skipping class and behavioral issues. 

Records show he has four felonies and two misdemeanor convictions for shoplifting, violating probation twice, trying to steal a car and the four robberies. 

He went to a group home, where records show he didn't participate in the counseling offered. He was on house arrest, but ran away, which is when the fourth robbery occurred. 

Records show he was in the second chance re-entry program but he didn't cooperate with that either. 

"We would argue he's escalating. He's not going to change," said Assistant Tulsa County District Attorney Reagan Reininger. 

But a psychological evaluation and the Office of Juvenile Affairs both say Beans is a candidate for more counseling and they recommend he be treated as a youthful offender, not sent to adult prison. Since prosecutors did not call their own expert to disagree, the judge went with the recommendations. 

Prosecutors say Beans could be back in the community after just 18 months. 

