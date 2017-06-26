Thief Steals Veteran’s Truck From Mannford VFW Parking Lot - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

MANNFORD, Oklahoma -

A disabled Army veteran is left without a way to get around after a person stole his truck from the Mannford VFW.

The whole thing was captured on surveillance video. The veteran hopes that can help law enforcement catch the person who stole it.

Eric Crabtree said he was devastated when he learned his truck was stolen from the parking lot Sunday morning.

"Yesterday was a bad day for me, you know. I was pretty upset all day long," he said. "It's kind of devastating because, you know, it’s my only means of transportation. I live out in the country. It’s kind of hard for me to walk to the store anywhere."

Saturday night, Crabtree said he was drinking with friends at the Mannford VFW.

After the night was over, he did the responsible thing and left his truck in a parking spot and got a ride home.

When he came back Sunday morning, his truck was gone, along with a lot of memories.

"It makes me wonder how I'm gonna afford another vehicle. Like I said, I'm disabled, so I’m on a limited income," he said.

The video shows a person get in the truck, start it up and drive away.

Crabtree said he hopes the person who stole the truck understands the negative impact they've caused.

"He really stole something from somebody that really needed it; and as far as anger, yeah, I've got a little bit of anger," he said.

Now the veteran who served his country is left with more questions than answers, hoping he gets his truck back in one piece.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Creek Country Sheriff’s Office at 918-227-6374.

