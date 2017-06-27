Couple Suspected In Coweta Walmart Electronics Theft

Coweta Police are asking the public to help them identify two suspects wanted for grand larceny in thefts from the Coweta Walmart Monday, June 26.

Chief Mike Bell said the man and woman entered the store just before 1 p.m. and left with electronics and baby items.

Bell said the couple went to the electronics section and asked for a Hewlett Packard laptop and PS4 Pro gaming system along with miscellaneous baby items. The woman put the items in the cart then walked off, the news release states.

The man tried to pay for the items with a cashier's check. When the clerk asked for the man's ID, he said, "I left it in my car - hold on, I will be right back with it," the release states.

Instead, the man and woman left the store with the merchandise without paying. The stolen items were valued at $1,254.60, Chief Bell said.

CPD released photos of the suspects and their vehicle, a blue or black Ford Escape SUV. If you recognize the suspects, call Corporal Mathews at the Coweta Police Department, 918-486-2121.