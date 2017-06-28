Opening Statements Could Begin Soon In Former Tulsa Cop's Trial

Opening statements may begin Wednesday in the murder trial of former Tulsa Police officer Shannon Kepler, who was charged with the murder of his daughter's boyfriend in 2014.

The district attorney told News On 6 the state was almost able to wrap its jury selection process Tuesday.

Jury selection is expected to continue Wednesday and Kepler's attorneys are scheduled to question potential jurors after that.

Kepler is charged with murdering Jeremey Lake in 2014... his first two trials ended in hung juries.

Kepler's attorneys said they have several issues with the jury selection process and they argued Tuesday in front of Judge Holmes, about the order in which jurors are called up after one is dismissed.

Additionally, Kepler's attorneys said it isn't fair that Judge Holmes disallowed juror questionnaires and is limiting jury questioning to three hours for each side.

His attorneys also have an outstanding appeal to the Court of Criminal Appeals.

Jurors were told to be at the courthouse at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The jury arrived in Judge Holmes's courtroom Tuesday morning after she confirmed that the trial will move forward despite a pending appeal to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals or OCCA.

Kepler's attorneys are asking that the OCCA throw out Judge Rebecca Nightingale's decision to deny the recusal of Judge Holmes.

The OCCA has yet to rule, and the court said Tuesday that they didn't have a timeline for when that ruling could come down.

So for now, the trial moves forward and the DA's office said opening statements could begin Wednesday afternoon.