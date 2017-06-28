Man Bites, Punches OHP Trooper During Traffic Stop

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper is recovering at home after he was punched and bitten during a traffic stop in Bryan County on Monday.

The OHP told KXII, the CBS affiliate in Sherman, Texas, it happened on Highway 78 just south of Achille, when Terry Witt, 35, was pulled over for speeding.

They said after being asked for his license by the trooper, Witt refused. The trooper then opened Witt's car door, but the OHP says that is when Witt started punching the trooper in the head.

"At some time during that struggle, Mr. Witt throws the vehicle in reverse, and accelerates it to the rear while they are in the fight in the front seat, striking the trooper's vehicle," OHP Lt. Scott Hampton said.

The OHP says Witt also bit the trooper during the struggle.

Witt remains in the Bryan County jail.