Man Bites, Punches OHP Trooper During Traffic Stop - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Bites, Punches OHP Trooper During Traffic Stop

Posted: Updated:
Terry Witt [KXII photo] Terry Witt [KXII photo]
BRYAN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper is recovering at home after he was punched and bitten during a traffic stop in Bryan County on Monday.

The OHP told KXII, the CBS affiliate in Sherman, Texas, it happened on Highway 78 just south of Achille, when Terry Witt, 35, was pulled over for speeding.

They said after being asked for his license by the trooper, Witt refused.  The trooper then opened Witt's car door, but the OHP says that is when Witt started punching the trooper in the head.

"At some time during that struggle, Mr. Witt throws the vehicle in reverse, and accelerates it to the rear while they are in the fight in the front seat, striking the trooper's vehicle," OHP Lt. Scott Hampton said.

The OHP says Witt also bit the trooper during the struggle.

Witt remains in the Bryan County jail.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.