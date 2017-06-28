Broken Arrow Woman Arrested For DUI With 5-Year-Old In Car

A Broken Arrow woman was arrested for aggravated driving under the influence with her 5-year-old child daughter in the car. Broken Arrow Police said Karen Michelle Harris's blood alcohol content was so high they took her to the hospital to be checked out.

An arrest report states someone called police Thursday, June 22, 2017, after following Harris for around three miles because her driving was so erratic. The caller said Harris drove into oncoming traffic several times.

When officers found her in the 1200 block of East Houston, they said she was driving 5 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Police said when they stopped her, the 45-year-old woman's vehicle smelled of alcohol, her speech was slurred and she didn't know what part of town she was in. She had trouble standing and failed field sobriety tests, the arrest report states.

The arresting officer said Harris's blood alcohol content was .35 and .36, several times above the legal limit.

Harris was booked on complaints of aggravated DUI and child endangerment because of the child in the car. The report states Harris is employed by Broken Arrow Public Schools. We have contacted the school district to learn what her position is but have not heard back.