News On 6 Meteorologist Dick Faurot Honored Ahead Of His Retirement

We want to say congratulations to retiring News On 6 meteorologist Dick Faurot, who received a special honor from the National Weather Service on Wednesday.

Meteorologist Steve Piltz from the Tulsa National Weather Service office presented Faurot with an "Outstanding Meteorologist" award, for his many years of service.

Huge thanks to @SPiltz & @NWStulsa for surprising @DickFaurot with a special plaque honoring his years of service here in Green Country! pic.twitter.com/jr3bzwBn2K — Travis Meyer (@newson6wxguy) June 29, 2017

As you've probably heard, Friday, June 30th is Dick Faurot's last day at News On 6. After 24 years with the News On 6, Dick Faurot is retiring.

Meteorologist Lacey Swope, will join the News On 6 WARN team on Monday, July 3rd.