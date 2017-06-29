OK State Conference NAACP Appoints New Youth and College Division Advisor

The Oklahoma State Conference National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) announced the new Youth and College Division Advisor.

Shay White, from Tulsa, Oklahoma was appointed the position. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Work from Oral Roberts University and a Master's of Social Work earned from the University of Oklahoma.

White emerged as a leading candidate for this position based on her diverse background in social work in both community and clinical practice. She's well versed in advocacy, civic engagement, and grassroots organizing. She's a master of sharing the importance of engaging youth and college students in civil issues, the understanding of quality healthcare, education, and core services.

NAACP has always aimed to maintain a strong working relationship with the youth and college students worldwide. The belief is that future leaders must be developed today, and that's exactly what the Youth and College Division has been doing since 1936.

There are now over 25,000 young adults under the age of 25 representing 700 youth councils, high school chapters, and college chapters fighting for their civil rights.

“I am pleased to have Ms. Shay White join the volunteer staff of the Oklahoma State Conference NAACP. Her skills will help the Oklahoma State NAACP communicate our goals more effectively to eliminate longstanding discriminatory and racial barriers in Oklahoma. I look forward to working with her in this volunteer capacity,” said Anthony Douglas, President of the Oklahoma State Conference NAACP.

Shay White is a role model for others and is aware of the importance of why representation matters. She is extremely active and involved in the Tulsa community as well, lending her time, support and skills to multiple organizations and social causes.