Mayor Bynum To Launch Initiative For Dementia-Friendly Tulsa

News

Mayor Bynum To Launch Initiative For Dementia-Friendly Tulsa



TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum is launching an initiative to make the city dementia-friendly.

Bynum is set to announce Tulsa's partnership with Dementia Friendly America at a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday at Tulsa City Hall, according to a news release.

The partnership is aimed at raising awareness about dementia in Tulsa.

Tulsa is Oklahoma’s first city to join the Dementia Friendly America Network.

The network is a nationwide initiative to help people in early stages of cognitive decline to stay engaged in the community for a longer period of time.

The program is volunteer-driven and provides cost-free training, information and resources for businesses and organizations.

Bynum is also set to announce members of the Dementia Friendly Tulsa Steering Committee, which will help provide guidance to Tulsans to better identify "gaps in community services that inhibit those with cognitive decline," the release states.

It is estimated that Tulsa has more than 6,000 people living with some form of dementia, the release states.

