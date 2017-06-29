Grammy Winning Artist Opening Recording Space On 'Studio Row'

Grammy award winning Tulsan David Teegarden is the one opening the new studio.

It’s just another addition to what some are calling ‘Studio Row’ along 3rd Street in Tulsa’s Pearl District.

Tulsa is about to get a brand-new recording studio right across from the Church Studio where Leon Russell recorded.

It’s just another addition to what some are calling ‘Studio Row’ along 3rd Street in Tulsa’s Pearl District.

Grammy award winning Tulsan David Teegarden is the one opening the new studio. His goal is to help musicians - no matter what level - feel comfortable rather than separated while recording.

“They’re all sitting in here together like they're used to being in their living room, or on stage, and we can still isolate each instrument,” Teegarden said.

Abby Kurin with the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture said, “You walk into this seeing the history, and the photos and what he has been able to accomplish in his career, and then you add what he is trying to do for the industry, and our local musicians and touring musicians in town, it is an incredible feeling.”

Teegarden is just feet from the Church Studio, famously owned by Leon Russell in the 70s. He knew someone had just bought it and saw a crowd of contractors outside one day.

“Some girl was standing at the top of the stairs talking to them and I said I gotta find out what’s going on,” he said.

That’s when he met its new owner, Teresa Knox.

“There was an immediate feel of collaboration, and partnership and inspiration,” said Teegarden.

Knox is investing $5 million into renovating the Church into a world-class studio. She has bought property around it for even more studio space, along with some other secret plans for the neighborhood.

“The vision of ‘Studio Row,’ I think we are just seeing the beginning of it and what it can become,” said Kurin.