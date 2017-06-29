Tulsa Chase Ends With Man Crashing Into Apartment Complex - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Chase Ends With Man Crashing Into Apartment Complex

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa police said they tried to stop the man for a traffic violation on 244 but he took off. Tulsa police said they tried to stop the man for a traffic violation on 244 but he took off.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man is in jail after leading police on a chase and crashing into a building.

Tulsa police said they tried to stop the man for a traffic violation around 6:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Harvard.

They said the vehicle backed up and almost hit the officer's car and sped away south on Harvard.

The officer was able to catch up to the vehicle as it turned west on East Admiral and continued to the on-ramp to I-244 at 2700 East Admiral.

The chase continued south to Highway 75 then to east I-44 where the vehicle left the road at 2800 East I-44.

Police said the driver jumped from the car, which continued to roll until it crashed into the Heatherwood Apartments office building.

The driver, 43-year-old Roel Gonzalez Jr., ran behind the building where police said he threatened officers with knives.

They said an officer used his Taser and was able to take Gonzalez into custody.

Police say he was arrested for several complaints, including resisting arrest and outstanding felony warrants.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.