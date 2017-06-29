Tulsa Chase Ends With Man Crashing Into Apartment Complex

Tulsa police said they tried to stop the man for a traffic violation on 244 but he took off.

A man is in jail after leading police on a chase and crashing into a building.

Tulsa police said they tried to stop the man for a traffic violation around 6:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Harvard.

They said the vehicle backed up and almost hit the officer's car and sped away south on Harvard.

The officer was able to catch up to the vehicle as it turned west on East Admiral and continued to the on-ramp to I-244 at 2700 East Admiral.

The chase continued south to Highway 75 then to east I-44 where the vehicle left the road at 2800 East I-44.

Police said the driver jumped from the car, which continued to roll until it crashed into the Heatherwood Apartments office building.

The driver, 43-year-old Roel Gonzalez Jr., ran behind the building where police said he threatened officers with knives.

They said an officer used his Taser and was able to take Gonzalez into custody.

Police say he was arrested for several complaints, including resisting arrest and outstanding felony warrants.