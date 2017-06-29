Police Recover Some Model Trains Stolen From Tulsa Storage - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police Recover Some Model Trains Stolen From Tulsa Storage

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police found some of the model railroading equipment stolen from the Tulsa Garden Railroad Club.

Officers found it near 11th and Lynn Lane Thursday inside a stolen U-Haul trailer.

The equipment was stored inside another trailer taken from the club. Police say the thieves then moved the items into the stolen U-Haul.

Surveillance video showed two men in a white Dodge work truck taking off with the trailer earlier this week.

It had a Texas tag and lights on the top of the cab.

"We're grateful to get this much of this back,” said Bob Buttram of the Tulsa Garden Railroad Club. “But, we're still missing a 16' trailer."

Club members will go through the items Friday to see what they got back and what they didn't.

