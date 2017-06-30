Police: Woman Robbed Outside Her Tulsa Workplace

Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman as she was leaving her Tulsa workplace early Friday.

Officers say the victim, an Alorica employee near 21st and 145th East Avenue, was flagged down while she was driving, by a man in the parking lot at about 12:15 a.m.

She told police that when she stopped, the man pointed a gun at her. She says the man took her purse and ran off.

Police say the woman was not hurt in the robbery.