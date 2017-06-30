Semi Crash On Tulsa's I-44 Sends Two To The Hospital - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Semi Crash On Tulsa's I-44 Sends Two To The Hospital

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the semi driver and passenger were taken to the hospital  following a west Tulsa crash early Friday.

Troopers say EMSA took both to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.

The OHP says the crash happened on I-44 at where the highway meets I-244.  They said the truck, loaded with office supplies ended up on its side in the center median.  

One westbound lane of I-44 was shut down because of the crash.

No word on what caused the crash, although it was raining at the time of the crash.

