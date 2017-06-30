Crash Involving An SUV And Semi Closes Tulsa Street

Police say the driver of an SUV was injured when she struck a semi in midtown Tulsa Friday morning.

Officers say the semi was pulling onto 11th Street from Hudson when the SUV struck the trailer, trapping the SUV's driver.

Firefighters had to rescue the woman from the SUV. Police say EMSA took the driver to the hospital.

The crash closed 11th Street at Hudson.

Police say they are going to look at the SUV driver's phone to determine if she was distracted just before the crash.