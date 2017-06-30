Former Delaware County Bailiff Charged With Lewd, Indecent Proposals To Child

A former Delaware County bailiff was charged with lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16.

Kip Jerome Shotpouch, 33, was charged for sending sexually suggestive texts to a 15-year-old girl, the Grand Lake News reports.

Texts show messages where Shotpouch suggested he was going to pick up the girl and take her back to his house, an affidavit says.

Later, Shotpouch used Facebook Messenger to ask the girl’s age. The affidavit states the victims told him she was 15.

The girl’s mother confronted Shotpouch about the messages and he apologized, saying he was drunk and that he would stop, the affidavit says.

The victim’s mother described Shotpouch as a family friend and said “I’ve known you for a long time and that is the only reason why I’m not going to the DA,” the affidavit says.

According to the Grand Lake News, “a Delaware County Sheriff’s Department incident report dated April 2016 stated Shotpouch was under investigation for abusing his position as a bailiff.”

Shotpouch is accused of “coercing women in drug court to have sexual relations with him, believing he had the power to revoke their status in drug court,” the Grand Lake News article says.

No charges have been filed for that.

Shotpouch resigned as bailiff in May 2016.