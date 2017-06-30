Former Delaware County Bailiff Charged With Lewd, Indecent Propo - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Former Delaware County Bailiff Charged With Lewd, Indecent Proposals To Child

Posted: Updated:
Kip Jerome Shotpouch. [Grand Lake News] Kip Jerome Shotpouch. [Grand Lake News]
DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A former Delaware County bailiff was charged with lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16.

Kip Jerome Shotpouch, 33, was charged for sending sexually suggestive texts to a 15-year-old girl, the Grand Lake News reports.

Texts show messages where Shotpouch suggested he was going to pick up the girl and take her back to his house, an affidavit says.

Later, Shotpouch used Facebook Messenger to ask the girl’s age. The affidavit states the victims told him she was 15.

The girl’s mother confronted Shotpouch about the messages and he apologized, saying he was drunk and that he would stop, the affidavit says.

The victim’s mother described Shotpouch as a family friend and said “I’ve known you for a long time and that is the only reason why I’m not going to the DA,” the affidavit says.

According to the Grand Lake News, “a Delaware County Sheriff’s Department incident report dated April 2016 stated Shotpouch was under investigation for abusing his position as a bailiff.”

Shotpouch is accused of “coercing women in drug court to have sexual relations with him, believing he had the power to revoke their status in drug court,” the Grand Lake News article says.

No charges have been filed for that.

Shotpouch resigned as bailiff in May 2016.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.