Sand Springs Police Ask For Help Finding Stolen Crane

The theft of a boom truck will delay the completion of River City Park updates and is forcing one steel company to change how it does business.

Red Crawford has been working with steel for decades, until now. His 2006 International flatbed truck with a boom crane, worth $120,000, is gone.

"In the 40 years we've been doing business, we've not had anything stolen,” said Crawford.

He says the truck isn’t hard to spot.

For months, it was here for the park job.

“Doing some stuff around the restrooms, just renovating,” he said.

He first learned it was gone when his brother called him Thursday.

“He calls me and says, 'You haven't moved that boom truck have you?' and I said 'no,'" Crawford recalled. "He says 'Well, somebody stole our boom truck.'"

Police say video from the case community center captured a vehicle leaving the park around 4 a.m. Thursday.

When it made its way to Wekiwa Road it went west, but police say the video is from too far away and they can't tell what vehicle it was.

Crawford's workers locked their personal tools in the truck before they left the job site Wednesday, thinking the thief was watching.

"Maybe had been watching us, seeing us put our equipment in the cab of it,” he stated.

The park updates were going to be done next week, but now, they're delayed.

"For a week or so, until we can get gathered up and get another machine out here,” he added.

Crawford hopes someone recognizes the truck and the Green Country Steel decals, hoping to get it back.

"It was on both doors,” he said. “It was on the boom on both sides."

The theft has already changed security on job sites.

“Now, after something like this has happened, he'll take the batteries and everything else out of them from here on out,” said Crawford.