Oklahoma Court Denies Stay In Lawsuit Challenging Auto Sales Tax - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma Court Denies Stay In Lawsuit Challenging Auto Sales Tax Hike

Posted: Updated:
By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has denied a request to stop the state from collecting a new 1.25 percent tax on automobile sales.

The court on Friday denied a stay requested in a lawsuit by Republican gubernatorial candidate Gary Richardson, allowing the tax to go into effect on Saturday.

“I’m extremely disappointed that the justices didn’t stay the implementation of 1.25% sales tax on auto sales,” Richardson said in a news release.
 
“This decision will depress auto sales and potentially stall our fragile economy hurting small businesses and consumers across the state. This is why I filed the lawsuit to challenge the car sales tax in the first place.”

6/22/2017 Related Story: Gubernatorial Candidate To File Suit Over Legislative Approved Tax Hikes

The lawsuit also challenges new fees on electric and compressed natural gas vehicles that's to go into effect November 1, and a law uncoupling Oklahoma's standard deduction rate for income tax returns from the federal rate.

The court has scheduled oral arguments in the lawsuit for August 8, the same day it will hear arguments in a lawsuit by auto dealers that also challenges the vehicle sales tax and a lawsuit by tobacco companies challenging a $1.50 per pack fee on cigarettes.

6/8/2017 Related Story: Lawsuit Claims Oklahoma’s Cigarette Fee Is Unconstitutional

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.