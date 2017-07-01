Emergency Crews Searching For Toddler In Keystone Lake

Emergency crews are searching for an 18-month-old child in Keystone Lake.

There are several crews from several different agencies assisting in the search effort, including OHP, Sand Springs police and Tulsa police.

Multiple people are watching the scene. One person told News On 6's Katiera Winfrey she believes the toddler was a little girl who fell off a raft. Police have not confirmed this.

Winfrey is on the scene tweeting updates as they develop:

It looks like emergency crews just pulled something out of the water. No official word but likely the reported drowning victim. @NewsOn6 — Katiera Winfrey (@KatieraWinfrey) July 2, 2017

This is how the scene looked earlier. Now all of the search boats are out of the water. pic.twitter.com/mCabnrL27U — Katiera Winfrey (@KatieraWinfrey) July 2, 2017