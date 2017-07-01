Deadly Shooting Marks Tulsa's 46th Homicide Of 2017 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Deadly Shooting Marks Tulsa's 46th Homicide Of 2017

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police are investigating a homicide near 38th and 129th East Avenue.

Officers say people reported hearing shots just after 8 p.m.

They've learned a man was shot and taken by a personal vehicle to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Tulsa Police Sgt. Dave Walker says they are waiting for search warrants to look inside the duplexes where the shooting took place to try to figure out what happened.

This is Tulsa’s 46th homicide of the year.

Walker says there were lots of beer cans in the carport where the shooting may have taken place, but they have no indication of a fight.  

