NE Oklahoma Storm Chances Could Impact Holiday Plans - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

NE Oklahoma Storm Chances Could Impact Holiday Plans

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The holiday weekend is in full swing, and increasing storm chances could impact some of your Sunday outdoor plans.

The remnants of a large complex of storms that impacted the Texas panhandle overnight will shift into eastern Oklahoma today, providing a focal point for showers and storms to develop. A slight chance for an isolated shower exists this morning, but the better chance of storms looks to come from mid-afternoon through the evening hours with the possibility that someone outdoor events could be impacted.

Any storms that do develop could be locally heavy, and as always will carry the threat of dangerous lightning. A few storms could potentially reach severe limits with damaging winds and hail not out of the question. If you have any afternoon and evening outdoor events planned, stay weather aware and be ready to head inside to sturdy shelter if a storm approaches!

We’re looking for fairly typical summer warmth and humidity today with a mix of sunshine and periodic clouds. Expect highs around the 90-degree mark, but heat index values could push into the mid-90s in some spots as muggy air remains in place.

Depending on how storms play out this afternoon and evening, some additional redevelopment of locally heavy storms is also possible overnight into early Monday morning as an unsettled weather pattern continues. We’ll stay warm overnight with lows in the low 70s by early Monday morning. Highs should climb a few degrees higher into the low 90s on Monday with heat index values getting closer to 100 and a stronger south breeze.

Additional off-and-on storm chances will continue into 4th of July Tuesday with a warm and muggy air mass in place. It won’t be a washout, but again be prepared for possible scattered storms both Tuesday morning and again Tuesday night that could impact some outdoor plans and fireworks displays. We’ll keep you advised!

Gradually hotter weather will be building after the 4th of July as an upper-level ridge strengthens across much of the country. We’re not seeing any 100 degree days yet, but be prepared for the heat to settle in for quite a while!

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.