NE Oklahoma Storm Chances Could Impact Holiday Plans

The holiday weekend is in full swing, and increasing storm chances could impact some of your Sunday outdoor plans.

The remnants of a large complex of storms that impacted the Texas panhandle overnight will shift into eastern Oklahoma today, providing a focal point for showers and storms to develop. A slight chance for an isolated shower exists this morning, but the better chance of storms looks to come from mid-afternoon through the evening hours with the possibility that someone outdoor events could be impacted.

Any storms that do develop could be locally heavy, and as always will carry the threat of dangerous lightning. A few storms could potentially reach severe limits with damaging winds and hail not out of the question. If you have any afternoon and evening outdoor events planned, stay weather aware and be ready to head inside to sturdy shelter if a storm approaches!

We’re looking for fairly typical summer warmth and humidity today with a mix of sunshine and periodic clouds. Expect highs around the 90-degree mark, but heat index values could push into the mid-90s in some spots as muggy air remains in place.

Depending on how storms play out this afternoon and evening, some additional redevelopment of locally heavy storms is also possible overnight into early Monday morning as an unsettled weather pattern continues. We’ll stay warm overnight with lows in the low 70s by early Monday morning. Highs should climb a few degrees higher into the low 90s on Monday with heat index values getting closer to 100 and a stronger south breeze.

Additional off-and-on storm chances will continue into 4th of July Tuesday with a warm and muggy air mass in place. It won’t be a washout, but again be prepared for possible scattered storms both Tuesday morning and again Tuesday night that could impact some outdoor plans and fireworks displays. We’ll keep you advised!

Gradually hotter weather will be building after the 4th of July as an upper-level ridge strengthens across much of the country. We’re not seeing any 100 degree days yet, but be prepared for the heat to settle in for quite a while!