76-Year-Old Man Hit, Knocked Out While Changing Tire On Tulsa Street

Tulsa police said someone hit a 76-year-old man in the head, knocking him unconscious, Sunday at about 3:15 a.m. while he was changing a flat tire near 200 E. 56th Street South. A glass jar with a wick and flammable material inside was found near the victim, and passersby saw the victim on the ground and dragged him away from his car just before it became engulfed in flames, police said.

The Mercedes 380 was a total loss, police said.

Officers said the people who moved the victim may have saved his life.

Police continue to investigate but don't yet have any suspect information.

The victim was taken by EMSA to a Tulsa hospital. No word on his condition.