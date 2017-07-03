Two Injured After Boat Catches Fire At Lake Tenkiller

Two people were injured Sunday when a small boat they were in caught fire while on Lake Tenkiller, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Greg J. Bieker, 34, was attempting to start a 1998 Tahoe Navigator at the boat ramp of the Chicken Creek Park Boat Ramp when the engine compartment sparked and exploded, troopers said.

Bieker, of Barling, Arkansas, was taken by Cherokee Nation EMS to a Tulsa hospital where he was admitted with burn injuries to his back and leg. A 12-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital with burn injuries to his hand and leg, but he was treated and released.

The OHP continues to investigate the cause of the incident.