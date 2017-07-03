Two Injured After Boat Catches Fire At Lake Tenkiller - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Two Injured After Boat Catches Fire At Lake Tenkiller

Posted: Updated:
By: Addam Francisco, NewsOn6.com
Connect
LAKE TENKILLER, Oklahoma -

Two people were injured Sunday when a small boat they were in caught fire while on Lake Tenkiller, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. 

Greg J. Bieker, 34, was attempting to start a 1998 Tahoe Navigator at the boat ramp of the Chicken Creek Park Boat Ramp when the engine compartment sparked and exploded, troopers said. 

Bieker, of Barling, Arkansas, was taken by Cherokee Nation EMS to a Tulsa hospital where he was admitted with burn injuries to his back and leg. A 12-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital with burn injuries to his hand and leg, but he was treated and released.

The OHP continues to investigate the cause of the incident.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.