Glenpool Animal Shelter Urges Extra Precautions For Pets On Holiday

A Chihuahua gets in on the act of showing his patriotism during the annual 4th of July parade in the McKinney, Texas town square. AP Photo

Glenpool Animal Control and Shelter is encouraging pet owners to take extra precautions as the July 4th holiday nears, and in many cities and towns, people are already celebrating by setting off fireworks ahead of the actual holiday.

Shelter staff advised pet owners on its Facebook page to bring pets inside and give them background noise to listen to, such as turning on the TV or a radio, giving the pets extra treats and keeping them busy.

Pets should also have some form of identification on them, even if you have to write your number on their collars, bellies, ears, etc., shelter staff said.

"Please take this seriously. These fireworks may not seem scary to you but even the little things like pop-its can send a dog into hiding," staff said.

The shelter staff also posted a photo on its page that said more pets go missing on the 4th of July than any other day of the year due to the loud noises and explosions.

Pets have a hard time finding their way back home if they run away for safety from the noises, that's why it's important they have identifying info on them so someone can return them to their owners if they do run away.