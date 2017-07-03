Judge Rules Tulsa Man To Stand Trial For Murder

A judge ruled there is enough evidence against Robert Tyson.

A Tulsa murder suspect learned Monday he's headed to trial.

A judge ruled there is enough evidence against Robert Tyson. He's charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ray Howard.

12/9/2016 Related Story: Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Tulsa Man Who Disappeared In 2014

Howard disappeared in 2014 and his remains were found nearly two years later along a rural road in Washington County.