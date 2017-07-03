Pennsylvania Man Charged With Murder In Road-Rage Death - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Pennsylvania Man Charged With Murder In Road-Rage Death

Pennsylvania -

A Pennsylvania man is behind bars charged with first and third-degree murder after police say he shot and killed an 18-year-old girl who tried to merge into the same lane as him.

David Desper turned himself into police Sunday after a three-day manhunt.

Police found the gun they believe was used in the shooting inside Desper's home.

The victim's parents are devastated.
"He just shot my baby," Michelle Robertson, the victim's mother, said tearfully.

"She was a good girl. Loved by many. Never bothered anybody. She was just a sweet girl," said her father, Rodney Robertson.

Desper is being held without bond.

