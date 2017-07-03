Tulsa Man Charged In Connection To Multiple QuikTrip Robberies

Nicholas Byrd and two others were arrested following a task force operation.

The Tulsa County District Attorney charged a man with nearly a dozen counts in connection with his role in recent QuikTrip robberies.

Officers had been watching QuikTrips, waiting for suspects to strike.

They captured Byrd and the others after they robbed the store at 31st and 129th East Avenue.