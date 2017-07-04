TFD Battling Fire Inside Honeywell Aerospace Building

Tulsa firefighters worked to put out a fire inside the Honeywell Aerospace facility Tuesday morning.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen coming out of the top of the facility, located near Highway 75 near 66th Street North, from about a mile away.

Hazmat crews were also on the scene preparing to enter the building around 7:30 a.m.

No word yet on if anyone was inside the building.

We have a crew on the scene and will provide updates as we receive them.