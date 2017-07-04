Rainy, Warm Independence Day In NE Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Rainy, Warm Independence Day In NE Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Showers and storms this morning continue to move east but some wraparound showers on the back side of this system could still impact locations mainly north of US-412 later Tuesday.

We will be keeping a close eye on a surface boundary today that will be the main zone for more storm development. That boundary will most likely sink south today near I-40 before development occurs. The locations most likely to have showers and storms during firework celebrations tonight will be near I-40 to the south. 

Highs Tuesday in the low to mid-80s however it will feel more like low 90s in the afternoon. Light winds but the direction will vary depending on your proximity to the front. Most of northeastern Oklahoma will have a northeast wind by afternoon. 

More clusters of thunderstorms are expected Tuesday night. Latest data showing a cluster of storms that will move out of northwestern Kansas into central Oklahoma Tuesday night while a batch will be developing near south-central Oklahoma. 

Showers and storms should expand coverage to the east over the course of Tuesday night with the heaviest storms staying south of I-40. Most firework displays will not have any issues but others will have to deal with rain and storms. 

As of now, areas south of I-40 have the higher chances of showers and storms Tuesday evening and overnight. 

Wednesday morning, a weak surface low will be positioned near southwest Oklahoma and most of the heavier storms will be down to our south. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s and the warm up will then continue from there. 

Rain chances will lesson on Wednesday and we’ll be left with just a slight chance Wednesday and Thursday this is because an upper-level wave will be moving out of the area and the surface boundary will be washing out. 

Hot and humid for the end of the work week. Heat index values will be 100 to 105 on Friday. A cool front expected to move through on Friday will stall out on Saturday into Sunday and give us a slight chance for rain and storms on Saturday. 

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.