Rainy, Warm Independence Day In NE Oklahoma

Showers and storms this morning continue to move east but some wraparound showers on the back side of this system could still impact locations mainly north of US-412 later Tuesday.

We will be keeping a close eye on a surface boundary today that will be the main zone for more storm development. That boundary will most likely sink south today near I-40 before development occurs. The locations most likely to have showers and storms during firework celebrations tonight will be near I-40 to the south.

Highs Tuesday in the low to mid-80s however it will feel more like low 90s in the afternoon. Light winds but the direction will vary depending on your proximity to the front. Most of northeastern Oklahoma will have a northeast wind by afternoon.

More clusters of thunderstorms are expected Tuesday night. Latest data showing a cluster of storms that will move out of northwestern Kansas into central Oklahoma Tuesday night while a batch will be developing near south-central Oklahoma.

Showers and storms should expand coverage to the east over the course of Tuesday night with the heaviest storms staying south of I-40. Most firework displays will not have any issues but others will have to deal with rain and storms.

As of now, areas south of I-40 have the higher chances of showers and storms Tuesday evening and overnight.

Wednesday morning, a weak surface low will be positioned near southwest Oklahoma and most of the heavier storms will be down to our south. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s and the warm up will then continue from there.

Rain chances will lesson on Wednesday and we’ll be left with just a slight chance Wednesday and Thursday this is because an upper-level wave will be moving out of the area and the surface boundary will be washing out.

Hot and humid for the end of the work week. Heat index values will be 100 to 105 on Friday. A cool front expected to move through on Friday will stall out on Saturday into Sunday and give us a slight chance for rain and storms on Saturday.