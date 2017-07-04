Markwayne Mullin Announces Bid For 4th Term After Pledging To Se - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Markwayne Mullin Announces Bid For 4th Term After Pledging To Serve 3

Congressman Markwayne Mullin announced he will run for a fourth term Tuesday.

The district two representative previously pledged he would only serve three terms.

In a video posted to his Facebook page, Mullin now says he's changed his mind and will seek reelection in 2018.

"I know I'm doing what I'm supposed to be doing and I hope people will just understand,” Mullin said. All of us have made decisions that were completely different six years prior to that. It's growth."

Mullin said he’s encouraged by the Trump administration and believes he can help make a difference in Washington.

