Tulsa Girl Escapes Abduction Attempt

A man tried to drag a teenage girl into his van near 11th and Garnett after offering her money and ice cream.

She managed to get away.

The 14-year-old victim was so scared by the experience she didn't want to be on camera.

She says she's even afraid now just to step outside.

"I have this weird feeling that he followed us here," she said.

This all started when the victim, who we'll call Amber, made what she thought was a harmless, typical teenage decision.

"I had decided to sneak out to go to my friend's house," Amber said.

But when Amber got to her friend's neighborhood, a man in a white van pulled up next to her.

"He had asked if he gave me money, if I'd want to go to Braum's with him," Amber said.

Of course she said no.

That's when he became aggressive.

He grabbed her arm and started pulling her toward the truck.

"I have to get away from him. I have to fight," Amber said she was thinking.

"Then he covered my mouth, because I kept screaming. So I bit his hand to get away from him," she said.

Fortunately, Amber was able to run to a friend's house and get in touch with her parents.

"I was really, really mad. But at the same time I was also really, really worried, because I didn't know where my daughter was at and it was getting dark," Amber's father said.

But even through their anger, her parents say they're proud of what they've taught her and how she reacted.

"She bit him. If she wouldn't have bit him and screamed like she did, she may not be here with us," Amber's mother said. "She was very, very lucky. I think she had a guardian angel. She got away. What if she didn't? Ya know? That's what scares me."

Tulsa police say the suspect is described as a Hispanic man around age 35-40.

He has short dark hair and a mustache.

Police say they are still looking for the suspect.

If you have any information, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).