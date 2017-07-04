TFD Staging Rescue Boats In Arkansas River For Freedom Fest

For the first year in Tulsa fireworks history, the Tulsa Fire Department plans to put boats on the Arkansas River.

The fire department says it is a precaution with so many people heading to the river for Freedom Fest.

They say it’s something they've wanted to do for a while but never had boats capable of doing so.

"The newer boats we have now are designed for shallow water rescue and we can run up and down the river, especially when it's this high pretty much it will,” said Captain Stan May with the Tulsa Fire Department.

The fire department will keep the boats in the river until the crowds begin to die down.