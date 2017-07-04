Tulsans Celebrate Holiday With Bicycle Parade

Nothing says Fourth of July quite like a neighborhood bicycle parade, and we found a good one out in south Tulsa

this morning.

Flags and anything red, white and blue was the theme as parents helped kids put the finishing touches on decorations.

"They have to get up early. Everybody decorates the bikes," Stacey Sole said.

Sole is the organizer of the Chimney Hills bicycle parade.

After doing it a couple years with her own kids, this is the third year it's gone neighborhood-wide

"Neighbors meet neighbors, make new friends, and get the kids out to have a good time," Sole said.

Sole's husband Mark is a motorcycle officer with Tulsa police.

Fourth facts from Nextdoor, the online nationwide network:

Fireworks are the favorite way to celebrate the holiday, with sparklers the preferred firework.

Hamburgers more popular than hotdogs.

Mint chocolate chip is the ice cream favorite.



