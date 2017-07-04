Tulsans Celebrate Declaration Of Independence At Ceremony - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsans Celebrate Declaration Of Independence At Ceremony

Posted: Updated:
Tulsans Celebrate Declaration Of Independence At Ceremony Tulsans Celebrate Declaration Of Independence At Ceremony
TULSA, Oklahoma -

People all over Green Country are marking the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence today.

Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution held a bell-ringing ceremony called "Let Freedom Ring" this afternoon at the University of Tulsa.

They rang the bell once for each of the original 13 colonies and talked about the country's origins.

"I think we just sort of get caught up in our daily lives and we really just forget what our ancestors fought for," said Ron Painter, Oklahoma Sons of the American Revolution.

Organizers say the annual event is growing as young people become more interested in politics and history.
 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.