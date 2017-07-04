Tulsans Celebrate Declaration Of Independence At Ceremony

People all over Green Country are marking the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence today.

Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution held a bell-ringing ceremony called "Let Freedom Ring" this afternoon at the University of Tulsa.

They rang the bell once for each of the original 13 colonies and talked about the country's origins.

"I think we just sort of get caught up in our daily lives and we really just forget what our ancestors fought for," said Ron Painter, Oklahoma Sons of the American Revolution.

Organizers say the annual event is growing as young people become more interested in politics and history.

