Tulsans Celebrate Independence Day With FreedomFest Fireworks Show

Tulsans Celebrate Independence Day With FreedomFest Fireworks Show

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Celebrations were held across Green Country to celebrate Independence Day.

Organizers expected about 80,000 between both sides of the Arkansas River to see the fireworks at FreedomFest.

It was the first time for Andrew Rojas and his family to eat the food, hear the music, and watch the show.

"Were just looking for the fireworks. I know that's what they want to come and see," Rojas said.

The fun took place in both Veterans Park and River West Festival Park. Our very own Harold Kuntz and Katiera Winfrey emceed the events that had a little something for everyone.

"The Star-Spangled Banner is gonna be sung at about 8:00, and as that's happening, the Air National Guard is gonna do a flyover as the Red Bull sky diving team is gonna jump out and land in the park,” said Ryan Howell with the River Parks Authority.

The night led up to about 6,000 fireworks being shot 150 in the air, lighting up the Tulsa sky.

