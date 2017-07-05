Tulsa Police Look For Fraud Suspects

This man (pictured twice) used a fake check, according to police.

Tulsa Police have issued photos of two people they said used fraudulent checks to try to get money. The Financial Crimes Unit hopes the public can help identify the man and woman pictured in surveillance photos.

The woman was using a stolen check to try to get funds from a bank using someone else's ID. Police did not say where the man used the fake check.

If you recognize either of the suspects, call Detective Corporal Matt Rose at 918-596-1220.