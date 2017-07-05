Collinsville Creates Walking Tour To Hold Onto, Discover History - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Collinsville Creates Walking Tour To Hold Onto, Discover History

Posted: Updated:
Collinsville Creates Walking Tour To Hold Onto History Collinsville Creates Walking Tour To Hold Onto History
COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma -

Lots of people want to show off the special things about their hometown.

Folks in Collinsville have come up with a plan to create a walking history tour of the town.

Here's what I think I know about Collinsville. It was named for Dr. A.H. Collins, a surveyor and engineer. It became a city in 1899 with a population of about 400.

"When the railroad came through between Kansas and Owasso, Collinsville wasn't close enough so the people put what buildings there were on rollers and rolled 'em closer to the railroad," said Collinsville Chamber's Megan Edwards.

In the early days it was coal mining, later on agriculture, but you could have found all that out the same way I did.

Edwards is looking for more.

"We know that the Silver Dollar Cafe was a bank, we know all these buildings and how they've progressed over the years, but what about the people who worked there, who were they? What did they do?" she said.

Someone like Opal Baker might help.

She stopped and asked us what we were doing.

She might contribute a story or two about Collinsville. Maybe how she got the nickname "Snooks."

Megan hopes to have a cadre of volunteers who could take interested people on a tour and tell 'em about some of the colorful people from Collinsville's past.

Because she knows one day children are gonna what to know more about the the town where they live.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.