Muskogee Man Proposes To Girlfriend During Arrest

Muskogee Woman Says 'Yes' To Marriage Proposal During Boyfriend's Arrest

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

It was a surprise unlike any other this Fourth of July for some Muskogee police officers and one lucky lady. 

Police body camera video captured Brandon Thompson being arrested for six felony warrants on his birthday. 

But it also captures a very special moment — one that caught everyone off guard.

"When the other officer told me he was gonna propose I think my initial response was, are you kidding me?" said Lincoln Anderson, Muskogee Police Department spokesman.

"Oh my gosh is he serious? But I knew I was gonna say yes. Like I love him a lot. We go through our ups and downs. I guess it's like an unconditional love, you know?" said Leandria Keith, bride-to-be.

Shocked and taken aback, officers agreed to let him propose and he got down on one knee. 

"Amazing, very amazing. It feels great. I know that he loves me and I love him and we can get through anything together," Keith said.

Anderson hopes that this act of kindness shows that police are not just there to take people to jail, but also they're human beings who feel much of the same feelings, too.

But he also hopes that Thompson learns a valuable lesson.

"Maybe by him taking this step to propose to her, so they can get married, he can take a step to getting his life together and putting these warrants behind him and improving the life of his kids and his future wife," Anderson said.

Showing that love has no boundaries.

"There's all kinds of situations out here, everybody makes choices everyday. I love him. I'm ready to spend the rest of my life with him," Keith said.

Keith also credits the police for allowing her boyfriend to propose, calling them "amazing."

