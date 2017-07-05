AHHA To Sell Historic Harwelden Mansion - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

AHHA To Sell Historic Harwelden Mansion


TULSA, Oklahoma -

A historic midtown Tulsa mansion will soon be on the market.

The Arts and Humanities Council of Tulsa decided to sell the Harwelden Mansion located near 21st and Riverside.

The council was headquartered there until about five years ago, before moving downtown.

They leased out some office space in the mansion but ultimately decided to sell the property.

"It all comes down to, 'How can we bring more arts experiences to more Tulsans?' And we are now housed in an arts center in the Brady Arts District, and so when we look at how we want to spend our time and resources, it makes more sense to focus there," said AHHA Executive Director Holly Becker.

The mansion was built in 1923 by oil magnate Earl Harwell.

No word yet on what the price tag will look like.

