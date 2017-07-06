Warm Before Storm Chances Return Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Warm Before Storm Chances Return Across Eastern Oklahoma

By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Our weather will become a little toasty today and tomorrow along with increasing THI values before another chance of thunderstorm activity will arrive late Friday night into Saturday morning and Sunday across eastern Oklahoma.   Today, and for part of tomorrow, the mid-level ridge will expand slightly to the east.  This will keep the storm chances out of the area and bring the heat back into the state today and for most of Friday.   Highs both days will be in the 90s along with THI values nearing 100 today and closer to 104 Friday.  

This weekend the ridge flattens and stays well west of the area.  This will, once again, create the favorable northwest flow aloft pattern that will bring storm chances (and some complexes-MCS) across the central plains into part of the state.  The signal in the data remains rather bullish and we’ll be increasing the probability both late Friday night into Saturday morning and Sunday.  

Monday the ridge will expand more westward and may become directly centered across western Oklahoma by the middle of next week allowing temps in the eastern part of the state to move into the mid-90s with THI numbers above 105.   But the data today continues the trend of retrograding the ridge back to the west late next week and bringing the northwest flow pattern back next weekend with more storm chances.   I’m not sold on the retrograding part for late next week, at least at this point, plus we’re a good 7 to 10 days out.   Eventually this ridge should pretty much stay put.   But we’re not quite there yet.

